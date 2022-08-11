Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $140,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $238.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

