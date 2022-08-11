Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Paul M. Barbas Purchases 8,000 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vistra stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 152,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,536. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $4,100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $11,748,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

