Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Vita Coco Stock Performance
Shares of Vita Coco stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,321. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COCO. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vita Coco Company Profile
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
