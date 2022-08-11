Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,321. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COCO. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vita Coco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 77.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 74.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

