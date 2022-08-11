Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,321. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 65.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 13.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vita Coco Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

