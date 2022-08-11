Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 14,683.3% in July

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, an increase of 14,683.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vonovia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.
Vonovia Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.