Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Voya Financial by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Voya Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

