Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vroom Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Vroom has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $227.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

