Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of WAC stock opened at €18.90 ($19.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.85. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($31.53).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

