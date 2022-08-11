WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shot up 13.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.71. 1,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 164,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKME. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

WalkMe Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,955,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in WalkMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Articles

