Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 11.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

