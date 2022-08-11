Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 265 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,305. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

