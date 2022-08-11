Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 430 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.59. The company had a trading volume of 50,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,163. The stock has a market cap of $355.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.