Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 215.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 171,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 116,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

