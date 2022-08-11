Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,454. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

