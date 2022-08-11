Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 0.8% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 128.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.59. 7,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,830. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

