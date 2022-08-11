Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 392.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 107,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.41. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,368. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

