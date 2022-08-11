Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 1,878 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,693,000 after buying an additional 301,075 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,988,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,201,000 after buying an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $297,493,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,287,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,275,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

