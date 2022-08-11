Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 2,197 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of BCE by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 343,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

