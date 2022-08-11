Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 2,197 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of BCE by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 343,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

