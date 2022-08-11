Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDPSF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance

WDPSF opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.