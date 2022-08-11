Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDPSF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.
Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance
WDPSF opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.
Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
