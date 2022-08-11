Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.73.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
