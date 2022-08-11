Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX):

  • 8/4/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $58.00.
  • 8/3/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/2/2022 – TransMedics Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
  • 8/2/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/2/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $50.00.
  • 7/26/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/28/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.63. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $10,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $96,276.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,814 shares of company stock worth $5,633,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

