Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX):

8/4/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $58.00.

8/3/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – TransMedics Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

8/2/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $50.00.

7/26/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.63. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Get TransMedics Group Inc alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $10,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $96,276.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,814 shares of company stock worth $5,633,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.