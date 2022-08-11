Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX):
- 8/4/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $58.00.
- 8/3/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – TransMedics Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 8/2/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $50.00.
- 7/26/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.63. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $49.27.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.