Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saputo (SAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saputo (TSE: SAP):
- 8/5/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00.
- 7/19/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Saputo Price Performance
Shares of TSE SAP traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.92. The company had a trading volume of 359,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,112. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.17 billion and a PE ratio of 51.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo
In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In related news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.