Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saputo (SAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saputo (TSE: SAP):

8/5/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

7/19/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of TSE SAP traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.92. The company had a trading volume of 359,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,112. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.17 billion and a PE ratio of 51.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In related news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

