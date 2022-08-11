Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Otonomy (OTIC)

Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/10/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/1/2022 – Otonomy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00.
- 7/30/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTIC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.30.
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
