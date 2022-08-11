Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Otonomy (OTIC)

Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/1/2022 – Otonomy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00.

7/30/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/12/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of OTIC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. State Street Corp grew its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

