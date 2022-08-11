Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $66.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.60.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 321,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.