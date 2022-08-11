Wells Fargo & Company Increases Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target to $13.50

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $736.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.67. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, VP Jonathan Pearl bought 1,750 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,606.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.