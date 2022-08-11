Wells Fargo & Company Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $163.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Prologis by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 614,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,297,000 after buying an additional 162,804 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.