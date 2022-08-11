Wells Fargo & Company Trims a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Target Price to $3.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

AKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AKA opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.