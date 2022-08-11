Wells Fargo & Company Trims a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Target Price to $3.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.
AKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
NYSE AKA opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $15.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
