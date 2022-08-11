Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.
Wendy’s Trading Up 2.5 %
Wendy’s stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 127,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,710. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.