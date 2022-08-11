Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

Wendy’s Trading Up 2.5 %

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 127,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,710. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $23,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 601,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.