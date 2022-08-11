Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.