Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.
WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.
Wendy’s Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
