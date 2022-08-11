Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.
Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.
Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.04. 14,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,962. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
