Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.04. 14,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,962. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.