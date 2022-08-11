Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,473 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,263. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.