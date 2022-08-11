Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 24,434 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.14. 17,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,608. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.