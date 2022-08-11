Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Tower by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.93. 4,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,068. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

