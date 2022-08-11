Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 1,046.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

LVHD stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 128,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,506. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

