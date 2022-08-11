Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,151 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after buying an additional 1,111,730 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,835,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,933,000 after purchasing an additional 848,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

