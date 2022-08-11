Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 251,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,119. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

