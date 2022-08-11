Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $88.36. 60,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $223.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

