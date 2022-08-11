Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,428 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.89. 15,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

