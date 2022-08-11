Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 29,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 117,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$54.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.