Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 581,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 715,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £4.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

