Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 2,388,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

