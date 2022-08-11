Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.17% of Whirlpool worth $307,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

