Whiteheart (WHITE) 1-Day Volume Tops $26,505.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $26,505.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $134.05 or 0.00554859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038381 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.