WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 93.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $330.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHF. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.