Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 222,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.18%.

WSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

