Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.90% of Whole Earth Brands worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 989,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 209,582 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,860 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FREE stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $263.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.