Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,642. The company has a market capitalization of $276.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.30. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

