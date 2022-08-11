William Blair Comments on Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report released on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($4.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.11).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

