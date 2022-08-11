Wilmar International Limited Plans Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3852 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

WLMIY stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161. Wilmar International has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

