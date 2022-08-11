WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 73,382 shares.The stock last traded at $62.27 and had previously closed at $62.12.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLS. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

